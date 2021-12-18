Five First Responders in West Boylston (MA) Honored with TEAM Award

Anoushka Dalmia

WEST BOYLSTON – Five first responders were honored on Monday for saving the life of Alex Jones, 41, earlier this year.

Lt. Colby Fiske, Deputy Bob O’Connell, Firefighter Bill Nicholson, Firefighter Eric Larson and Police Sgt. Anthony Papandrea were presented with the Team Excellence and Merit (TEAM) Award for their roles in saving Jones’ life.

On Mar. 12, the men arrived at Jones’ house after he went into cardiac arrest and became unresponsive. Using their CPR training and first aid knowledge, they resuscitated him, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

Jones, who recovered after the incident, was present with his family at the ceremony and expressed his gratitude.

The award, created by District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. in 2019, is meant to recognize notable service by those working in public safety.

“It is not just about knowing what to do but being able to act under intense pressure,” said Early. “This emergency could have had a very different outcome, but thanks to the four hardworking individuals here today, this man can celebrate the holidays with his loved ones.”

