FL Firefighters Extinguish USPS Truck Engulfed by Fire

According to a report from WESH2, dramatic video was taken of a United States Postal Service (USPS) truck that erupted in flames in an east Orange County, Florida, neighborhood on December 31.

No injuries were reported, and no packages were lost in the fire.

USPS truck catches fire in east Orange County neighborhood https://t.co/jFQn4kdyzC — WESH 2 News (@WESH) January 4, 2022 WESH 2 News/Twitter

The video, take by local man Jeff Smith, shows the incident on North Dancer Way. The postal worker pounded on Smith’s door yelling for him to call 911.



Smith said the postal worker was pulling bins filled with letters and other small packages out of the truck so they would not burn.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

