Folsom (CA) Firefighter Injured While Battling Residential Structure Fire

Zaeem Shaikh

The Sacramento Bee

(MCT)

Jul. 28—A Folsom firefighter was injured Tuesday afternoon after responding to a residential structure fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene after multiple 911 calls at 2 p.m. reported a tree fire between two single-family houses, according to a news release from the Folsom Fire Department. The fire occurred on Perraud Court in Folsom, officials said in a social media post.

The fire department said one firefighter was transported to a hospital for “heat-related illness.”

When crews arrived, they found that the blaze had extended to the shade structure of one of the homes.

Officials said the fire was knocked down in about 19 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

