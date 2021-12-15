Four-Alarm Fire Affects Multiple Buildings in the Bronx

FDNY Assistant Chief Joesph Jardin provides an update from the scene of last night's 4-alarm fire which impacted 609, 611 and 615 Mead Street in the Bronx. Read more: https://t.co/MQ0xkbjevF pic.twitter.com/yLaA5363nV — FDNY (@FDNY) December 15, 2021

Companies with the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) responded to a four-alarm fire on Mead Street in the Bronx, according to reports.

At 7:46 p.m. on December 14, 2021, crews responded to the Mead Street location to find a heavy volume of fire in the original fire building. The fire then rapidly spread to two adjoining buildings, with all three buildings—609, 611, and 615 Mead Street—becoming heavily involved in fire.

Approximately 200 FDNY firefighters responded to the scene. Four civilians who suffered nonlife-threatning injuries and were transported to area hospitals, according to FDNY Assistant Chief Joesph Jardin.

