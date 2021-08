By Baltimore Sun staff

A massive four-alarm fire damaged multiple row homes in the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue Thursday, Baltimore Fire Department officials said.

FFs continue to battle a 4-Alarm fire in the 1500 blk of Fairmount Ave. involving 8 homes. No injuries reported. Additional info will be available at Media Staging at N. Gilmor & W. Baltimore St. pic.twitter.com/aCsSshCG1g — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 27, 2021 Baltimore Fire/Twitter

At least eight homes were involved in the fire, according to Baltimore fire officials.

>135 of #BMORESBravest continue to fight the fire in at least 8 row homes. The fire is not under control. No injuries reported. #BCFDFIB on scene to investigate cause.@IAFF2000 @HCDFRS Tower assisting. pic.twitter.com/yRGpy0WlyC — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 27, 2021 Baltimore Firefighters Local IAFF 734/Twitter

