Four Buffalo (NY) Firefighters Injured As Engine Rolls Over in Crash

Barbara O’Brien

The Buffalo News, N.Y.

(MCT)

Nov. 20—Four Buffalo firefighters were injured responding to a call when their truck swerved to avoid colliding with a car.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Friday at Main Street and Fillmore Avenue, according to Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

DeGeorge said initial reports are that a civilian vehicle attempted to make a turn and the fire truck had to swerve out of the way.

“The fire truck went onto its side,” he said.

The firefighters were taken to Erie County Medical Center.

The fire truck was responding to a call of a fire in the vicinity, DeGeorge said.

___

(c)2021 The Buffalo News (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Visit The Buffalo News (Buffalo, N.Y.) at www.buffalonews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.