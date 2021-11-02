Four Children Found After Going Missing in PA Warehouse Fire

CBS Philly/YouTube

Four children were found safe after being reported missing in a three-alarm warehouse fire in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports.

Chief Ken Smith, Jr. of the Marcus Hook-Trainer Fire Department told WPVI that he does not know why the children were in the building. CBS Philly reported that the children were found by police and quickly reunited with family members.

The fire occurred in the 200 block of East 10th Street just before 6 p.m. on November 1, 2021.

Firefighters from multiple departments in the area responded to the fire in the aging warehouse, which reportedly contained timber materials.

On Sunday night, Philadelphia (PA) firefighters battled another massive fire in a warehouse in the city’s Port Richmond section.