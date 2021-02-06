Four Dead in Snellville (GA) Mobile Home Fire

Via Gwinnett County (GA) Fire and Emergency Services

Firefighters responded to a police officer’s report that a trailer was on fire early this morning on the 4200 block of Smokecreek Parkway SW in Snellville, Georgia.

Initial reports stated that fire personnel were in the trailer park community on a medical call, but crews had recently completed a medical call and were in their station when they were dispatched. The police were in the area on a separate incident and called the information in. Upon their arrival, fire crews found a single-story, mobile home well involved with flames through the roof. Per the Incident Commander, bystanders initially tried to go inside and rescue the family, but the amount of heat and smoke was too much for them to overcome so they backed out. The crew on the first arriving fire engine advanced a 1 ¾-inch line through the front door to begin attacking the blaze. Simultaneously, firefighters on the second arriving fire engine placed a ground ladder at the window on the left side of the trailer and made their way inside. Personnel rapidly began searching for potential victims. Two pediatrics were located and quickly given to firefighters waiting at the window. The pediatrics were immediately turned over to paramedics but during patient care it was determined that the unconscious children had succumbed to their injuries. Firefighters continued their search inside of the mobile home and were able to locate a third pediatric and an adult female. Unfortunately, it was obvious that they had already deceased.

Fire investigators are actively trying to determine what caused the fire, but the bulk of the damage is noted on the back of the trailer as it advanced toward the front.

Due to Federal Patient Privacy Laws, the names of all victims and specifics to their injuries are not being disclosed. That information will be disclosed by the Medical Examiner’s office once a positive identification is made and cause of death determined.

Firefighters would like to remind families the importance of having working smoke alarms in their homes. Working smoke alarms should be installed on each level of the home. Families should also create a home fire escape plan. A home fire drill should be practiced at least twice a year.

