Four Firefighters Injured at India Factory Fire

Oct. 10—Four firefighters suffered burns, two of them seriously, in firefighting operations after a fire set off an explosion which collapsed large portions of a three-story factory engaged in manufacturing paper plates in Narela Industrial Area on Saturday.

Fire department officials said the building, spread across 300 square metres, was operating without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department. Nobody was inside the factory when the fire broke out.

Of the four injured men, two of them — identified as Manjeet and Praveen — suffered nearly 40% burns and were admitted to the burn ward of Lok Nayak hospital where they were said to be critical till late Saturday night, officials said.

A third fireman, Vijender, who suffered burns was also admitted to Lok Nayak but officials said he is out of danger. The fourth fireman, Brahm Singh, only suffered minor burns and few injuries to the leg, and was discharged soon, said Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg.

“We first sent our injured firemen to a leading private hospital to provide them the best treatment. Unfortunately, the hospital did not have a burn ward. Without wasting any time, we admitted them to Lok Nayak hospital, where they are under the observation of doctors. We are closely monitoring their health status,” said Garg.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Bijender Kumar Yadav said that around 7.30am, the police control room was informed about a fire in a factory in Narela Industrial Area.

According to the fire department, initially 33 fire tenders were rushed to the spot as the factory was full of inflammable materials and the fire was growing in strength. It soon engulfed the entire building and thick smoke and flames started coming out of the windows and doors.

“Nearly 120 firefighters were involved in dousing operations. Around 1.30pm, an explosion took place inside the building that had already developed some cracks because of the blaze. Four firemen were injured and half of the building came crashing down in the back,” said deputy chief fire officer Sunil Chaudhary, who was leading the operation, adding that no firefighting arrangements were in place at the factory.

While the exact reason for the fire is not ascertained, senior fire officials suspect a short-circuit in the electric cables may have caused the blaze.

“Prime facie, it appears that the presence of heavy smoke inside the factory building turned it into a gas chamber and it may have triggered the explosion. The impact of the explosion was such that the flames came out of the building fast and reached our firefighters, who were standing nearly 12 metres away from the factory to carry out firefighting operations. Half of the building also collapsed in the blast,” said Garg, adding that the factory did not have the fire NOC.

DCP Yadav said “legal action will be taken in due course”.

