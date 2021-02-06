Four Firefighters Injured, Motorist Dies After Crashing into Rear of Vermilion Township (OH) Fire Department Truck

According to a report from FOX8, one person was killed and four Vermilion Township (OH) Fire Department (VTFD) members were hurt after a motorist crashed into the back of a VTFD truck Saturday morning.

VTFD firefighters were responding to a vehicle rollover on Route 2 when the fatal accident occurred.

One VFD firefighter was hospitalized but has since been released. The driver from the initial accident was air-lifted to the hospital. There are no immediate details released about the driver who died.

Huron Fire Department also shared a Facebook post about the accident and cautioned motorists to slow down and move over when they see emergency vehicles.