Four Honored for Heroism in Rescuing Man from Burning Lancaster (NY) Home

Harold Mcneil

The Buffalo News, N.Y.

(MCT)

Dec. 15—Through the billowing smoke, at first all they could see was an arm at the top of the stairs.

That’s what Village of Lancaster resident Thomas McGuire said. He was the first to happen upon the scene of a fire Thursday on Wilma Drive where an occupant of the building was trapped.

Once the early morning fire was over, McGuire, two members of the Lancaster Police Department and the chief of the Lancaster Fire Department had contributed to saving a man’s life. All of them were recognized for their dedication and bravery by Village Mayor Lynne T. Ruda and Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro at Monday night’s Lancaster Village Board meeting.

“We’re so grateful for your actions,” Ruda said to the quartet before presenting each of them with a plaque as a testament to their heroism.

“We have our police officers — who don’t have all of the PPE and equipment that firefighters do — going in and trying to make that save. Then we have a resident with no training who was simply going to walk … and that morning he stopped and didn’t know that he would become a hero,” Ruda continued.

Minutes after the brief ceremony, McGuire, police officers Joseph Sobaszek and William Delano and Fire Chief Eric Feldmann each recalled details of the harrowing incident. McGuire was first alerted to the potential tragedy after witnessing smoke pouring from the house.

“I tried to make contact with the person inside the house through the front door. I was advised by the homeowner that they might be at the back door. So I went to the back door, pushed the door in and seen the person’s arm laying there … ” McGuire said.

Sobaszek, a 14-year veteran of the Lancaster Police Department, was the first of the two officers on the scene, and also was told by the homeowner that her son was trapped in the basement of the house.

Delano, a three-year member of the police force, joined Sobaszek inside the house. The pair was forced to retreat from the smoke-filled building for a few gulps of clean air a few times before going back inside.

“Joe said: ‘We’ve got to go back in. We’ve got to go back in,’ ” Delano recalled. “So, we immediately go back in.”

Meanwhile, the trapped man had sought refuge from the smoke and flames behind a door at the top of the landing to the basement, which is where the fire had started, Delano said.

“We were able to push the door open, grab him and pull him out a little bit as we had to go in and out for air, because the black smoke was very intense,” Delano said.

Fortunately, by that time, Feldmann and the fire department had arrived on the scene.

“I met Officer Sobaszek on the front lawn and he said that the flames were starting to come up the stairs, that they just couldn’t get to him,” Feldmann recalled.

“So I masked up. I could see the guy’s arm right there, the victim’s arm. What happened was that the door swung in and he was stuck behind that door. So I slid in past and pulled him to me, opened the door up and slid him out where the officers were able to get him out to the driveway,” he said.

By then, members of Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps had arrived to administer first aid and rushed the victim to the hospital.

“They did an awesome job,” Feldmann said of the ambulance crew. “They came with their gurney and got him on to the ambulance. It all happened so quick.”

Following the ceremony at Monday night’s Village Board meeting, McGuire, the village resident, was asked why he, as a civilian, was compelled to risk his life by darting inside a burning building.

“Somebody had to help. Somebody had to be there. Nobody else was there yet, so you have to take action one way or the other,” he replied.

“I’m retired right now. I spent 30 years in the military. So that kind of helped a little bit. These guys are the guys that are the heroes, because they went in,” McGuire said, pointing to the two officers and the fire chief who took part in the search and rescue.

Feldmann said that it is rare that first responders in the village have come upon such dire circumstances.

“It makes me proud of myself and the fire department that we do train for these situations, and that, when a situation is a split-second, your training kicks in and you do the right thing. Thankfully, we were all able to work together, so, hopefully, we can save a life. That’s the goal here,” Delano said.

___

(c)2021 The Buffalo News (Buffalo, N.Y.)

Visit The Buffalo News (Buffalo, N.Y.) at www.buffalonews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.