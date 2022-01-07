Four Hospitalized, Two Critical After Massive Three-Alarm TX Apartment Complex Fire

According to a report from KXAN, four people were hospitalized, two with life-threatening injuries, after a three-alarm fire tore through the Ventura Apartments at 9133 Northgate Boulevard between West Rundberg Lane and U.S. Highway 183 in Austin, Texas, Friday morning.

The Austin (TX) Fire Department (AFD) and Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to the incident; ATCEMS said six ambulances also were at the scene.

UPDATE3 9100blk NORTHGATE BLVD @AustinFireInfo 3rd alarm incident: #ATCEMSMedics have transported 2 adult patients to Dell Seton with critical life-threatening injuries. Other patients are still being evaluated/treated/transported. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 7, 2022 ATCEMS/Twitter

On arrival, AFD said the top section of the complex was engulfed in flames. More than 100 AFD firefighters responded. AFD Assistant Chief Brandon Wade all 40 units were damaged by either fire or water, which most likely will displace everyone who lives there.

As of 5:15 a.m., at least four people were transported to multiple hospitals for treatment. Two victims were said to have critical, life-threatening injuries and were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, one suffering from burns and the other with smoke inhalation.

The other two victims were taken to St. David’s Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries. Four other residents who could have been transported refused hospitalization.

Conditions on arrival 9133 Northgate pic.twitter.com/GHBkc66WrW — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) January 7, 2022 Austin Fire Info/Twitter

On-scene paramedics said the call for the incident was received at around 4 a.m. Within 30 minutes, the call escalated with a need for a greater response.

During a briefing Friday, the AFD said they were able to save several pets from the building, including a possum.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but an AFD spokesperson said that residents should be careful when using space heaters and other portable devices during cold weather and that each home had a working smoke detector.

RELATED

Humpday Hangout: The Booster Line

Firefighting Fridays: Large-Scale Fires

Fast Forward: Water Supply for the Modern Fireground