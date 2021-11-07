Four People Displaced, One Firefighter Injured in Fayetteville (NC) House Fire

Jack Boden

Nov. 6—One firefighter was hospitalized for an injury suffered while responding to a house fire in Fayetteville on Saturday morning, a news release from the Fayetteville Fire Department said.

At 8:53 a.m., firefighters went to the 6800 block of Brasswood Drive in response to a house fire, the release said.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed visible light smoke and the situation was upgraded to a working fire, the release said.

Additional firefighters went to the scene and the fire was extinguished, the release said.

While firefighters battled the flames, one firefighter was injured and taken to Hoke County Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion for evaluation, the release said.

The extent of the firefighter’s injuries has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the release.

The fire caused about $10,000 worth of damage, and four people were displaced from their home, the release said.

According to the release, no American Red Cross assistance was requested.

Members of the Fayetteville fire department are currently investigating the fire, the release said.

