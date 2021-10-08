Four-Year-Old Boy Killed in CO House Fire

According to a report from KRDO, a house fire in the University Park neighborhood of Pueblo, Colorado, overnight on Wednesday killed a four-year-old boy.

Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) Spokesman Woody Percival said that, on arrival, the house was fully engulfed in smoke and flames as multiple bystanders were entering the home in an attempt to save the family inside.

The PFD then entered the home and made their own attempt to save the family. They were able to rescue both parents and their two daughter.

A GoFundMe page that has been set up says other members of the Magoon family, including two children and the father, are intubated and fighting for their lives after a Flight For Life to Denver for treatment.

The preliminary investigation into the cause of the fire ended Wednesday, with multiple agencies involved.

Percival stated that the fire appears to be accidental, and no foul play is expected.

RELATED

Incident Tactics System: Identifying Tactics

The Tactical Gap

Tactical Authenticity