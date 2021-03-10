Freehold (NJ) Firefighters Rescue Victim from House Fire

Joshua Chung

FREEHOLD – First responders battling a fire on Vought Avenue Tuesday morning rescued one resident who became trapped when their home erupted into flames, according to a Facebook post from the Freehold Fire Department.

At 9:33 a.m., the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding an active house fire at 15 Vought Ave. with people still inside the residence, authorities said.

Freehold Borough police and the Freehold Fire Department later responded to the scene and quickly initiated rescue procedures after learning one victim was injured while still inside the home during the fire, according to the fire department.

Firefighters successfully extracted the victim from the home and extinguished the blaze at 10:16 a.m.. The fire resulted in a burnt hole through the roof and multiple shattered windows.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Freehold Borough Police Department and the Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office.

