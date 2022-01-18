Funeral Arrangements Announced for Fallen St. Louis Firefighter

Valerie Schremp Hahn

Jan. 17—The St. Louis Fire Department on Sunday announced funeral arrangements for firefighter Benjamin Polson, who died while fighting a fire Thursday at a vacant home in north St. Louis.

Polson, 33, is the first St. Louis firefighter to die from injuries suffered while actively battling a fire since 2002. He was killed as he was searching for anyone trapped in the empty house when the top of the building collapsed, burying him. City workers on Friday demolished the 126-year-old brick home on Cote Brilliante Avenue.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road in the Affton area. Overflow parking will be available at Grant’s Farm.

The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 Mackenzie Road in the Affton area.

Polson was described as a “hockey player, philosopher, dancer and fisherman” in the fire department’s news release detailing the services.

Raised in south St. Louis, Polson attended St. Raphael the Archangel elementary school where his mother, Sue Polson, is a teacher.

After graduating from Vianney High School in 2007, Polson earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Missouri State University, an MBA from Drury University and a law degree from University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Polson joined the St. Louis Fire Department in November 2019 and was assigned to Engine House 13 in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. His father, James Polson, is a retired fire captain.

