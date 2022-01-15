Garage Fire Causes $150,000 in Damage to Delmar (DE) Home

Shannon Marvel McNaught

Jan. 14—The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that damaged a Delmar home Wednesday.

The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. in the 14000 block of Line Road, on the Delaware side. The Delmar Fire Department found smoke and flames coming from the home. A car in the garage also caught fire.

The occupant was able to get out uninjured. Damage is estimated at $150,000.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started in the garage. They’re still working to determine the cause.

