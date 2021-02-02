Garage Fire Causes Major Damage to Hanover (MD) Home

Lilly Price

The Capital, Annapolis, Md.

(MCT)

Feb. 1—The garage of a two-story home in Hanover completely burned from a fire that started in a cardboard box and spread into the house’s attic Monday morning.

The house fire sent one woman to the hospital with minor burns, displaced three people and caused an estimated $300,000 in damages, according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Forty-two firefighters from departments in Anne Arundel, Fort Meade, and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airportresponded to multiple calls around 8:26 a.m. Mondayreporting a house fire at 1502 Beaver Dam Courtin Hanover. When they arrived the garage, the house’s attic and a car in the driveway were in flames. The siding of a neighboring home was also burning.

It took firefighters around an hour to extinguish the fire that collapsed the structure of the house’s attached garage. Fire spread the length of the attic and caused extensive damage. Several sections of roof were removed, exposing the house to the elements during a snow shower.

Paramedics transported a 54-year-old woman living in the home to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview with non-life-threatening burn injuries, according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department. The woman and two other occupants of the home are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Investigators from the Anne Arundel CountyFire and Explosives Investigation Unit determined the fire was accidentally caused by the improper disposal of fireplace ashes in a cardboard box.

The fire department advises residents to dispose of ashes as if all ashes and coals are hot, even when it seems like embers have had time enough to cool. The National Fire Protection Associationrecommends the following to properly disposal of ashes or coals:

— If possible, allow ashes and coals to cool in the area where you had the fire for several days. These devices are designed to contain their heat safely

— When it is time to dispose of the ashes, transfer them to a metal container and wet them down

— Keep the metal container outside your home and away from any combustibles until the refuse is hauled away

— DO NOT place any other combustibles in the metal container

— DO NOT use a combustible container

