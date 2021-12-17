Girl’s Body Found Inside SC Home After Fire

Noah Feit

Dec. 16—A child’s body was found after a fire was extinguished at a burning South Carolina home, the Aiken County Coroner said.

Traci Smith died Wednesday, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release. A Thursday morning autopsy in Newberry showed the 10-year-old girl died of smoke/soot inhalation and thermal injuries, according to Ables.

At about 3:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a house fire at 26 Independent Blvd. in Aiken, according to the release. That’s near U.S. 278/Williston Road, about a mile from Silver Bluff High School.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, Ables said.

Less than an hour later, the coroner’s office was called to the scene after the fire was extinguished and the child’s body was discovered, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

