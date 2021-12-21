Goshen (IN) Fire to Take Over Elkhart Township Fire

Sheila Selman

Dec. 21—GOSHEN — At the request of the Elkhart Township Board, the city of Goshen will take over fire and emergency medical services for the township.

The Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved an interlocal agreement with the township that would take effect Jan. 1 or as soon as possible. The agreement includes the transfer of two fire stations and vehicles (with the airways protection equipment), plus the township will pay the city varying amounts each year to help offset the costs. The first year, that amount will be $150,000. In 2023, the payment will increase to $400,000. And then for the following three years, the township will pay $350,000 per year. After that period, there will be a cost of service study done and rates will be based on that study.

“Based on some calculations we’ve done, we’d be fairly compensated,” city attorney Bodie Stegelmann said. “We’re not going to make money by doing this, but we’re probably not going to lose money either.”

Mayor Jeremy Stutsman agreed, saying the city had a study done and after looking at all of the numbers, “it makes me feel like we’re in a good spot here. We’re not going to make money, like Bodie just said, but we also want to make sure we, the city of Goshen, wasn’t subsidizing another fire territory. We believe this will be the amount we need to keep things moving.”

The mayor added that after five or six years, the city will look at the agreement again “pretty heavily” to see if it is still working.

The fire department and central garage staff also inspected the equipment.

“It’s in great shape,” Stutsman said.

Several people from the city toured the fire department buildings.

“Those are in very good shape, too,” the mayor said. “We feel it’s something we can make work out.”

The two additional buildings will mainly house the equipment and some records.

As for staff, Stutsman said one staff member from the Elkhart Township Fire Department, their day person, will be hired by Goshen as a civilian employee.

The township board approved the agreement Thursday.

NEW FIREFIGHTER

The board also approved hiring Joseph F. Cestone as a probationary firefighter for the Goshen Fire Department effective Monday.

Mayor Stutsman swore Cestone in after his hiring. Joining Cestone were his family members, sons Alexander Cestone, 6, and Santino Cestone, 1, Cestone’s fiancé Cyrena White, and daughter Serinaty Cestone, 4, all of Mishawaka.

POLICE & FIRE CONTRACTS

Goshen police and fire compensation contracts were approved by the board.

Normally, the contracts would be approved by the city council, but because an agreement wasn’t reached before Nov. 1, the board has to approve it first. The council will consider the matter at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The police department is set to receive 7% pay increases.

Mayor Stutsman said the increase puts Goshen back into the middle range of wages in the area, “which is a good place to be.”

The fire department’s two-year agreement will increase wages by 3%.

In other matters, board members approved:

—an electrical license for Michael A. Buzalski.

—the closure of Wilden Avenue between North Fifth Street and Rock Run Creek between Dec. 27 and 30 for tree removal by Michiana Tree Work.

Also, the mayor announced that the Dec. 27 board meeting has been canceled.

