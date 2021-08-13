Governor Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen Frederick County (MD) Firefighter

Trevor Baratko,

The Frederick News-Post, Md.

(MCT)

Aug. 12—Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan this morning ordered the U.S. flag and Maryland state flag be lowered to half-staff in honor of Capt. Joshua Laird, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services member who died in the line of duty Wednesday.

The flag will be returned to full-staff at sunset on the day of interment, which is not yet known, according to the governor’s office.

Laird, a 21-year veteran of the Green Valley Fire Station in Monrovia, died after falling through the floor of a house that caught fire in Ijamsville Wednesday night, according to fire officials. He was 46 years old and leaves behind a wife and children.

An investigation into the death and circumstances around the fire is ongoing.

County Executive Jan Gardner late Wednesday said “words cannot describe” her heartbreak over the death.

“He touched many lives during his long career with Frederick County. We often take for granted the bravery our firefighters show every day,” Gardner said in a prepared statement. “Tonight, sadly, we are reminded of how dangerous the job really is. Josh is a hero. I ask everyone to keep his wife, children, the Laird family, and all of our firefighters, in their prayers during this most difficult time … The entire Frederick County family is profoundly and deeply saddened.”

Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman Sarah Campbell in a Thursday morning statement said command staff and members will not be giving interviews or providing details on the situation until more information is known.

“We ask that you continue to respect the privacy of our members and the Laird family,” she wrote.

