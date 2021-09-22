Greeley (PA) House Burns to Ground

Peter Becker

Sep. 22—LACKAWAXEN TWP. — A house fire erupted Friday evening, September 10 in the Greeley area. Although seemingly contained that evening, fire broke out early the next morning, burning the house to the foundation.

Greeley Volunteer Fire & Rescue (Station 23) was called out at 6:08 p.m., with numerous other fire companies assisting. The scene was at a one-story house on the 500 block of Rowland Road at Harley Sq., Lackawaxen Township. The departements returned at 5:11 the next morning when fire erupted again. This time the fire left nothing but the foundation.

Kevin McCullough, 2nd Assistant Fire Chief and Station 23 President, said that no one was was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries occurred. There were no pets involved.

He said that on Friday night the fire was contained to the room of origin. He said the firefighters did “an amazing, amazing job.”

“It would have been investigated either way but with it being fully involved Saturday morning I asked that the fire marshal [to] respond out immediately to begin an investigation.” The results of the investigation have not yet been released by the PA State Police Fire Marsal Office.

The following information was released by Station 23 after the fire on Saturday morning.

At 5:15 a.m., Saturday, September 11, Greeley Volunteer Fire & Rescue (station 23) was dispatched for a reported structure fire on the 500 block of Rowland Road.

23-3 signed in service and advised of active fire per the caller. 23-3 arrived on scene assuming command and confirmed the working fire. Command then requested Forest Volunteer Fire Department (81) Engine 1 set up a fill site on Weber Road.

23 Engine and tanker arrived on scene with the engine laying a 5″ supply line in the adjacent driveway from the road for the drop site engine to pick up. Shohola Fire & Rescue (41) Ladder and Central Volunteer Fire Department (27) Engine arrived simultaneously with 27 engine taking the drop tank position and 41 Ladder setting up their master stream at the top of the driveway.

81 Ladder then set up their master stream. Due to the progression of the fire and it already being collapsed, no interior operations took place until the overhaul stage of the incident. Units operated on scene for just about 3 1/2 hours performing extensive overhaul.

Greeley fire officials expressed thanks to Stations 25,26,27,31,33,37,39, 41, 81, Hawley Fire Department and White Mills Fire Department for their assistance.

Units on scene: 23-3, 23-2, 23 Engine, 23 Tanker, 25 Tanker, 26 Tanker, 27 Engine, 31 Engine, 33 Rescue, 33 Tanker, 37 Tanker, 39 Tanker, 41 Ladder, 81 Engine 1, 81 Tanker, 81 Ladder, WC 9 Tanker, WC 32 Tanker.

A volunteer firefighter’s day

In keeping with the call of the volunteer firefighter, the many emergency responders finally left the scene, whether to resume their normal Saturday personal routine, or in some cases, to answer further calls for help that day, prepare for a chicken barbeque or participate in a 9/11 ceremony. Forest Volunteer made it to Hawley in time to set up their ladder trucks, hoisting a huge U.S. flag for the 10 a.m. service in Bingham Park. The role of the firefighter answering the disaster at the World Trade Center in New York in 2001, was part of that remembrance.

Forest and Central were sent out at 4:50 p.m. to assist at a motor vehicle crash on Route 590.

In Shohola’s case, the volunteers were called back out at 3 p.m. for a water rescue at Shohola Falls (the person had fallen from the edge of the falls but got out safely from the water, with minor scrapes), in the midst of the preparations for a chicken barbeque fundraiser, flea market and car show at their station.

Shohola fire officials posted this on their Facebook page: “Just a reminder when visiting the falls. They are beautiful to look at and take pictures but the rocks along the edge are very slippery and dangerous. Please use caution this is our third incident at Shohola falls/Creek this year.”

Fire departments across the region actively solicit and welcome new volunteers, to help in various capacities, whether it be firefighters or as a social volunteer assisting with fundraisers.

