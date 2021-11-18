Gun Barrel City (TX) Fire Chief Honored

Athens Daily Review, Texas

Nov. 17—Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman was honored as Firefighter of the Year by American Legion Post 310.

The American Legion selected Chief Lindaman for his actions in saving the life of a 13-month-old child who was unresponsive after being found in a swimming pool. He was first on scene and found the child unresponsive and not breathing. He initiated rescue breathing and after a short time, the infant began breathing on his own.

The child was flown by helicopter to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas and released from the hospital the following day.

Chief Lindaman is a certified Emergency Medical Technician, has been in the fire service for over 25 years, and has served as Chief of the Gun Barrel City Fire Department since 2006.

