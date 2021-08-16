Guys Mills (PA) House Fire Displaces Two Residents

Mike Crowley

The Meadville Tribune, Pa.

(MCT)

Aug. 16—GUYS MILLS — No one was injured but two residents were displaced by a Sunday afternoon fire that left a home uninhabitable.

Firefighters encountered flames coming out of two upstairs windows on the front of the two-story house at 11522 Beuchat Road after being dispatched at 3:51 p.m., according to Chief Kevin Hill of Randolph Volunteer Fire Department.

“My guys made a heck of a stop,” he said from inside the Randolph fire station a few hours later as crew members cleaned more than 800 feet of attack lines that had been used in fighting the fire. “It took about 20 minutes to get it knocked down and under control, then we spent the rest of the time looking for hotspots.”

The age of the home — and the multiple remodels over the years — made careful overhauling after the fire all the more important.

“There’s all sorts of nooks and crannies that fires can get into,” Hill said.

Fire damage was contained to the home’s second floor, but the upstairs location of the fire meant water damage was present throughout the structure, according to Hill.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the two adult occupants of the home, which was insured, Hill said.

The residents reported the fire and exited the home safely, as did their two dogs, he added.

No cause for the fire was immediately identified. The chief said he planned to meet with a Pennsylvania State Police fire investigator at the house today.

Hill commended the performance of the crew of the first truck to arrive at the fire, whose members are still gaining experience, and said members of other departments at the scene had made similar comments.

“Everyone on that first engine is pretty green,” Hill said. “We had a really good knockdown on it.”

Crews from Townville, East Mead, Blooming Valley, Saegertown, Chapmanville and West Mead 1 fire departments also responded to the scene, according to Hill.

