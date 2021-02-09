Halifax (MA) Firefighters Battle Chimney Fire Amid Snowstorm

Cody Shepard

The Enterprise, Brockton, Mass.

Feb. 8—HALIFAX — Firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday afternoon amid a storm that dropped several inches of snow on the region.

The Halifax Fire Department responded to 20 Buttonwood Road about 4:13 p.m. for a report of a chimney fire with possible extension to the home.

The town’s firefighters were also responding to two other simultaneous calls at the time of the fire — a medical call and a motor vehicle crash that turned out to be minor.

When an off-duty firefighter arrived at the Buttonwood Road home first, flames were shooting from the eaves near the chimney.

A second alarm was struck shortly after, summoning additional help to the scene.

A Pembroke Fire Department engine was already responding to the fire scene because of the other simultaneous calls in town.

“While crews were tied up at the fire, dispatch took an additional call for a possible water rescue,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post. “That call was handled by mutual aid covering the town and was unfounded.”

In addition to Pembroke, fire departments from Kingston, Hanson, Duxbury and Plympton provided mutual aid at the various incidents in Halifax.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters cleared the Buttonwood Road scene about 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

