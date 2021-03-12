Hamden (CT) House Fire Kills Man, Two Pets

NEW: A next-door neighbor shared these pictures showing last night’s fire on Hill St. in Hamden. Hamden fire chief says crews arrived around 10:15 PM to find heavy fire coming out of the garage, breezeway and back of the house. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/xFcXzQgoiD — Angelo Bavaro FOX61 (@angelobav) March 10, 2021

A man and two pets died in a Hamden house fire Tuesday night, fire officials said.

Firefighters said they were dispatched about 10:15 p.m. to 775 Hill St., and when they arrived, heavy fire in the garage and breezeway was spreading into the house.

One family member had jumped through a bedroom window to escape the flames, and another left through the front door, they said. The residents told firefighters a third person was still inside.

Rescue crews started searching the home while others worked to put out the fire. They then found Frank Mangiero, 59, dead in the living room, fire officials said. Two pets also died.

The residents who survived were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation and released, they said.

The fire remains under investigation.

