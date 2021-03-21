Havana (IL) Police Officers Save Residents from Apartment Fire

Nick Vlahos

Mar. 21—HAVANA — Cooper Elam and Garrett Mibbs aren’t exactly veterans of the Havana police force. Mibbs joined about four months ago, in fact.

But when faced with a life-or-death situation Friday night, Elam and Mibbs acted quickly, decisively and bravely, according to their boss.

“I’m very proud of my officers,” Havana police Chief Jeremiah Hindahl said Saturday. “Those two, they saved some lives.”

The officers were among the first public-safety personnel who responded to a fire at a Havana apartment complex. Ultimately, six residents required hospital attention.

Elam and Mibbs broke windows on a single-story building ablaze at Timothy Terrace apartments, jumped through them and pulled two females to safety, Hindahl said.

“There was fire, heavy smoke and they were able to hear people screaming,” he said about the officers. “Without their quick thinking and without them jumping into action, it would have been definitely worse.”

As it was, one woman sustained second-degree burns and smoke inhalation, according to John Kachanuk, chief of the Havana Volunteer Fire Department. It wasn’t clear if she was one of those the police officers rescued.

“It was a typical, chaotic scene,” Kachanuk said.

Smoke inhalation affected other residents, who also received minor injuries. The victims were treated at Mason District Hospital, located along Promenade Street just south of Timothy Terrace.

Treated at the hospital and released were Elam and Mibbs, who sustained cuts and smoke inhalation. They were doing well Saturday, Hindahl said.

Elam and Mibbs were dispatched to the fire about 10 p.m. Friday in Havana, located 45 miles southwest of Peoria.

Hindahl said the full-time officers’ actions once they arrived at Timothy Terrace were instinctual.

“We don’t see much of this,” Hindahl said. “This is something we don’t train for, pulling people out from a fire.”

Elam joined the Havana department in 2018. Mibbs’ field training ended in January, Hindahl said.

There are two buildings at Timothy Terrace, with 18 apartments in each, Kachanuk said. Only one building caught fire. The frame structures date from the 1970s.

“The middle of (one) building had fire showing through the roof, and heavy smoke was coming out of every place it could come out,” Kachanuk said.

With help from four other Mason County fire departments, the blaze was brought under control within about 15 minutes, Kachanuk said. The 18 affected residents were accounted for by about 1 a.m. Saturday.

A fire cause hadn’t been determined Saturday morning, although careless smoking was suspected. Kachanuk estimated damage at $100,000.

That might be a pittance, relatively speaking.

“We’re lucky we didn’t have 10 deaths,” Kachanuk said.

