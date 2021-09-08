Hazmat Teams, Arson Investigators Called to Houston (TX) Recycling Plant Fire

According to a report from KHOU, arson investigators and Houston (TX) Fire Department (HFD) hazmat crews are at the scene of a fire at the Derichebourg Recycling USA recycling facility in east Houston. The fire was reported at around 10:15 p.m. along Wallisville Road near Wayside Drive.

HFD members arrived on scene in minutes, but they had issues accessing to the facility and establishing a water supply. They needed to run about 1,000 feet of hose to get water on the fire. Plumes of smoke and an orange glow could be seen in the sky.

Most of the burning material in the area is believed to have been scrap metal.

HFD hazmat crews monitored the air quality but did not find any reason to evacuate the surrounding community.

