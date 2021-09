According to a report from CBS2, the historic St. Paul Lutheran church in the southern Chicago suburb of Beecher, Illinois, caught fire and burned down on Sunday.

The fire erupted at about 1 p.m., with multiple fire departments responding to the incident. However, most of the building was lost.

Photo by Tim Olk.

The church was founded in 1865 and featured in the Tom Hanks film, “Road to Perdition.”

