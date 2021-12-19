Hit-And-Run Crash Into Living Room of Sacramento Metro (CA) Fire Station

Rosalio Ahumada

Dec. 18—A vehicle crashed into the living room wall of a Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District fire station in Citrus Heights late Wednesday, and then fled the scene.

The hit-and-run crash occurred at Station 27 at 7474 Grand Oaks Boulevard, just west of Auburn Boulevard. The vehicle pulled away from the crash site and left the area, the Sacramento Metro Fire said in a Facebook post.

Fire officials said there were no injuries to anyone at the fire station. Photos of the crash show significant damage to the wall and a window that was next to two recliners in the living room and a flat-screen television that was knocked to the ground.

A facilities team that services all its fire stations took the initial steps to ensure the fire station was structurally safe and ready for the installation of a new wall and window, according to Metro Fire.

