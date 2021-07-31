Holyoke (MA) Firefighter Dies Suddenly

Dave Canton

Holyoke firefighter Jonathan Robert has passed away, officials said.

Holyoke Fire Department spokesperson, Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said the department received notification of his passing from Robert’s family Friday morning.

Notice of the death was posted on the Holyoke Fire Department Facebook page and the Local 1693 Holyoke Firefighters Association page as well.

Known as “Jono” among his firefighter friends, Robert joined the force in June of 2014.

Cavagnac said the department has not received any indication of the circumstances of Robert passing or information about services.

The fire department posted to Facebook, “This morning the Holyoke Fire Dept received devastating news of the untimely passing of Firefighter Jonathan ‘Jono’ Robert,Active withThe Holyoke fire Department since June 2014. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Robert family. Rest in peace brother.”