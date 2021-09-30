Honolulu (HI) Fire Department Determines Fire Intentionally Set at Vacant House

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

(MCT)

Sep. 30—The Honolulu Fire Department’s investigator has determined the early morning fire Monday at a vacant Punchbowl area house was intentionally set.

The fire at 317 Auwaiolimu St. started at the rear entryway, and the cause was incendiary, HFD said in a news release.

HFD said that neighbors reported squatters were frequently on the property. The house was unsecured, and a previous fire in 2020 had damaged the structure.

A neighbor who reported the fire 12 :16 a.m. Monday smelled smoke and saw flames at the back of the single-story house. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 12 :35 a.m.

Damage is estimated at $120, 000 to the building.

All occupants escaped uninjured. A 40-year-old woman fainted from unknown causes and was treated by Emergency Medical Services.

HFD referred the incident to the police department for further investigation.

___

(c)2021 The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Visit The Honolulu Star-Advertiser at www.staradvertiser.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.