Honolulu (HI) Fire Department Determines Fire Intentionally Set at Vacant House

Sep. 30—The Honolulu Fire Department’s investigator has determined the early morning fire Monday at a vacant Punchbowl area house was intentionally set.
The fire at 317 Auwaiolimu St. started at the rear entryway, and the cause was incendiary, HFD said in a news release.
HFD said that neighbors reported squatters were frequently on the property. The house was unsecured, and a previous fire in 2020 had damaged the structure.
A neighbor who reported the fire 12 :16 a.m. Monday smelled smoke and saw flames at the back of the single-story house. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at 12 :35 a.m.
Damage is estimated at $120, 000 to the building.
All occupants escaped uninjured. A 40-year-old woman fainted from unknown causes and was treated by Emergency Medical Services.
HFD referred the incident to the police department for further investigation.
