Honolulu (HI) Fire Department Determines House Fire Was Intentionally Set

Mar. 14—A fire that broke out early this morning at a Nanakuli house appears to have been deliberately set, and a neighbor was treated for smoke inhalation.

The Honolulu Fire Department said that neighbors reported the structure was abandoned.

HFD investigators found multiple points of origin. One fire started in the rear bedroom and another fire in the front living room. HFD determined the fire was incendiary and estimated the damage to the structure was $310, 000 and $20, 000 to its contents.

HFD turned the case over to the Honolulu Police Department for further investigation.

The fire broke out just prior to 5 :37 a.m., and HFD sent out seven units, staffed with 23 personnel. The first unit arrived in six minutes at 89-1137 Naniahiahi Place and found smoke and flames coming from the single-family home from the rear and the left side.

Police evacuated residents on the left side of the burning structure. Fire personnel treated a female neighbor (age unknown ) from a nearby home at 6 :59 a.m. for smoke inhalation.

Emergency Medical Services took over care at 7 :10 a.m. The patient refused transport to a hospital.

HFD personnel dealt with 20-mph winds, and managed to protect the side and back of the house from exposure to prevent fire spread.

The fire was under control at 6 :26 a.m. and extinguished by 7 a.m.

No smoke alarms were heard by the initial fire company.

