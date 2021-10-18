Honolulu (HI) Firefighters Rescue Woman Pinned in Overturned Vehicle

Jason Genegabus

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Oct. 18—Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued a woman who was pinned inside her overturned vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Kapolei.

The Honolulu Fire Department sent four units with more than a dozen firefighters to the intersection of Renton Road and Kapolei Parkway after receiving a 911 call at 7 :10 a.m.

Upon arrival six minutes later, the first HFD unit discovered a vehicle had flipped at the intersection and its operator was still inside.

After stabilizing the vehicle, firefighters used a reciprocating saw to gain access to its passenger side and quickly extricated the female driver.

Honolulu Emergency Services was also at the scene and took over primary care at 7 :25 a.m. in order to provide additional treatment and transport her to a local hospital.

HFD said no other injuries were reported.

