Honolulu (HI) Firefighters Rescue Woman Pinned in Overturned Vehicle

Jason Genegabus
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
(MCT)
Oct. 18—Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued a woman who was pinned inside her overturned vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Kapolei.
The Honolulu Fire Department sent four units with more than a dozen firefighters to the intersection of Renton Road and Kapolei Parkway after receiving a 911 call at 7 :10 a.m.
Upon arrival six minutes later, the first HFD unit discovered a vehicle had flipped at the intersection and its operator was still inside.
After stabilizing the vehicle, firefighters used a reciprocating saw to gain access to its passenger side and quickly extricated the female driver.
Honolulu Emergency Services was also at the scene and took over primary care at 7 :25 a.m. in order to provide additional treatment and transport her to a local hospital.
HFD said no other injuries were reported.
___
(c)2021 The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Visit The Honolulu Star-Advertiser at www.staradvertiser.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.