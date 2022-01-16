How Passaic (NJ) Averted Disaster in Chemical Fire

Riley Yates

The massive fire in Passaic produced sky-high flames and smoke so heavy that it could be seen in New York City. It forced firefighters to work in conditions so frigid that the water from their hoses formed icicles around them.

Yet Friday night’s 11-alarm blaze at the Majestic Industries warehouse and Qualco pool chemical plant wasn’t even the worst industrial fire that the city has seen.

But it easily could have been, if not for the efforts of hundreds of fire personnel, Mayor Hector Lora said Saturday afternoon.

“I don’t believe we were lucky,” Lora said. “I do believe we were blessed.”

Risking exhaustion, noxious smoke, and whipping winds, fire crews were able to prevent the inferno from reaching Qualco’s chlorine stockpile, preventing an environmental disaster, Lora said. A nearby public housing development — the 900-family Alfred Speer Village — did not have to be evacuated, saving thousands of residents there alone from homelessness.

Crews were still on scene to keep smoldering from spreading. Lora said Saturday night that the fire was under control, but that firefighters would remain overnight as a precaution.

It marked the second conflagration in less than year in Passaic, a densely packed city of 70,500, and brought back memories of another massive blaze decades ago.

On Jan. 29, 2021, a nine-alarm blaze erupted at Atlantic Coast Fibers recycling plant in the same icy conditions. One injury was reported and 70 plant workers were safely evacuated, but the fire leveled a city block.

Passaic’s worst industrial fire occurred on Labor Day 1985, when four city blocks were engulfed and a Secaucus firefighter died. Flames tore through small businesses, apartment buildings, single-family homes and a block-long warehouse where kerosene and diesel fuel were stored, according to an account in The Star-Ledger at the time.

Despite everything, Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost said Friday’s fire wasn’t as bad as either of those.

“Every fire is unique and presents its own set of challenges,” Trentacost said.

And challenges there were.

Amid the bitterly cold weather, firefighters encountered several frozen fire hydrants, and were hampered by ice that made it difficult to get around, Trentacost said. Crews inundated the building with water, even drafting it directly from the Passaic River.

“We’re flowing well over a million gallons a minute at this point,” Trentacost said Friday night on a Facebook Live video with Lora, the mayor. “So we’re utilizing all resources of water.”

On Saturday, crews continued to work at the scene on Passaic Street to put out pockets of fire. State and federal environmental officials said they were monitoring the air for chlorine, but that air quality remained at “acceptable levels.”

The cause of the fire was unknown pending an investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious, Lora said.

It was the might-have-beens that had Lora breathing a sigh of relief — and not just for Passaic, given the risk that a chemical fire could have posed for the area.

“This would have been the worst fire I’ve experienced,” Lora said, “because of the potential and the adverse impact it would have had on our community and the communities around us.”

