Hudson (MA) Approves Spending Plans of Five Departments

Feb. 12—HUDSON — The fiscal 2022 spending packages of five town departments received selectmen’s approval during a third round of budget hearings this week.

The largest budget item that board members approved was Public Works Director Eric Ryder’srequest for $7.5 million, an increase from the department’s $6.9 million fiscal 2021 budget.

Ryder’s proposed $300,000 capital plan also received the nod from selectmen. That money will be used for roadway resurfacing of various streets in town. Several departments deferred their capital plans due to the ongoing economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’d miss a season of paving and that’s critical,” said Ryder.

The Police Departmentbudget will rise from $3.84 million to $3.95 million in fiscal 2022. Police Chief Richard DiPersiowrote in his budget filing that departments across the state and country are anticipating new mandates with new police reform bills being filed.

“The police department is unique to any other department, particularly in today’s climate,” DiPersio wrote. “Police departments nationwide are under intense scrutiny like we have never been before. We are faced with new challenges. Police reform bills have been proposed in just about every state across the nation. Here in Massachusetts, we expect a bill to pass in the very near future. With that bill, I anticipate new mandates in respect to training, policy development, police certification and accreditation. To successfully meet these challenges, and in many cases mandates, we will need adequate resources and funding to do so. I want to be prepared to act quickly and decisively.”

DiPersio plans to establish a community action team that will hold a community event (such as a coffee with a cop), a citizens academy and a neighborhood watch program.

Fire Chief Bryan Johannes’request for a $3.68 million spending plan is a slight decrease from the current $3.69 million budget. Johannes told selectmen he has made an offer to an applicant for the vacant firefighter position left by the retirement of veteran firefighter Douglas Schaefferthis fall.

Board members also signed off on the Recreation Department’s$415,096 spending plan, a decrease from the department’s $419,236 budget. Steven Santos, recreation director, told the board the ongoing Centennial Beach renovations are on schedule and on budget.

“We do plan on having the beach open this summer,” he said.

Santos lauded his department’s efforts to come up with innovative programming for the community during the pandemic, such as the new Central Massachusetts Recreation and Parks AssociationeSports League. Hudsonpartnered with several communities to create the league. Of the 155 kids enrolled in the program, 44 live in Hudson.

“Really well-received here in Hudson,” said Santos.

Board members also approved their $3.1 million allocation for the Assabet Valley Regional Technical High Schoolbudget. Assabet Superintendent Ernest Houlesaid the full $23.1 million budget is a level services budget with only a handful of additions, including two technical specialists and two maintenance staff members.

Budget hearings will continue later this month.

