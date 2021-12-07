Huge Fire Destroys Finger Lakes (NY) Region Winery

According to a report from Syracuse.com, a popular Seneca County, New York, winery was completely destroyed by fire early Monday evening.

Firefighters from three counties were dispatched to Three Brothers Winery and Estates in the Bagg Dare Wine Company Building on Lerch Road in Fayette. Tanker truckers were used to bring water to the scene.

The fire was declared as being brought under control by 7:15 p.m.











Photos courtesy of the Ovid (NY) Volunteer Fire Department

Part of the building collapsed. No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

