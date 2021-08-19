ID Mobile Home Fire Kills One

The Times-News, Twin Falls, Idaho

(MCT)

Aug. 18—BUHL — An 87-year-old man died in a house fire early Wednesday, the Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office said.

James J. Kodesh Sr. died from smoke inhalation at his home in the Arrow R Mobile Home Park on Maple Street in Buhl, Coroner Gene Turley said.

His son, James J. Kodesh Jr., age unknown, was flown to the Intermountain Burn Center at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

No patient by that name is listed in the burn unit as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, a nurse at the hospital told the Times-News.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m.

___

(c)2021 The Times-News (Twin Falls, Idaho)

Visit The Times-News (Twin Falls, Idaho) at magicvalley.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

RELATED

Mobile Home Fires

THE DANGERS OF MOBILE HOME FIRES

MOBILE HOME FIRES