IL Firefighters Save Cat from House Fire That Killed Another

Nov. 8—ROCKFORD — A cat died in an early morning fire that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages to a home in the 2800 block of Ninth Street.

The blaze, the city’s second house fire in three days, was reported about 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters arrived to find the occupants outside and fire and heavy smoke showing from the side and rear of the home.

Firefighters entered the home and found fire on the first floor that had extended to the second floor. They also rescued cat but found another deceased.

The home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage throughout and was deemed uninhabitable. The occupants are being housed with relatives.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for an unspecified “minor illness” and was treated and released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In an unrelated fire, about $200,000 in damages occurred Thursday when a fire broke out at a home in the 5200 block of Pepper Drive.

