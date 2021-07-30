ImageTrend Connect Conference Highlight’s New Solutions, Education, and Research

The 13th annual ImageTrend Connect Conference came to a close on Friday, July 23. Connect 2021 brought thought leaders, administrators and users of ImageTrend solutions together from nearly every state in this second fully virtual conference. The conference consisted of over 100 sessions and preconference workshops featuring 68 different speakers for a week of education, idea sharing and networking with peers.

Highlights of this year’s conference included the official release of ImageTrend Slate™ for scheduling, the initial module of a standalone operations management solution, and ImageTrend Telehealth™, a fully integrated telemedicine solution within ImageTrend Elite™. Additionally, ImageTrend released two new reports highlighting industry research. The third annual CrewCare Report delivers insights on the stress associated with COVID-19 in the emergency responder community, and the Collaborate™ Quick Facts Report is the latest research produced as part of the ImageTrend Collaborate program on the usage of lights and siren emergency responses.

Along with the major releases, ImageTrend announced the winners of the Sixth Hooley™ Awards celebrating the innovative ideas and programs in the EMS, fire and healthcare industries. Check out this video to learn more about the ideas and initiatives lead by this year’s finalists. For fun, daily breaks with DJ Will Gill and regional networking happy hours fostered energetic conversations – yet a relaxed atmosphere – for virtual attendees.

“This week was so fun and inspiring with all kinds of opportunities to connect with the ImageTrend community, learn from system experts and share ideas with peers,” commented Mike McBrady, CEO of ImageTrend. “It is a privilege to host this conference each year that has become a staple in the emergency responder and hospital industries.”

ImageTrend extends a warm thank you to all the participants and sponsors in this year’s virtual Connect Conference. Stay tuned for updates and more information on Connect 2022, where we hope to reconnect next year face-to-face in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About ImageTrend, Inc. www.imagetrend.com

ImageTrend, Inc. is dedicated to connecting life’s most important data in the healthcare and emergency response community. ImageTrend delivers software solutions, data analytics and services for EMS, hospitals, community paramedicine (CP), critical care, fire, and preparedness to enable fully integrated patient-centric healthcare and public safety. ImageTrend’s commitment to innovation, its clients, and providing world-class implementation and support is unsurpassed. Based in Lakeville, Minn., ImageTrend combines business analysis, creative design and data driven architecture to offer scalable solutions and strategies for today and the future.