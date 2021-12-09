IN Firefighters Rescue Unconscious Woman from House Fire

Rebecca Bibbs

Dec. 8—ANDERSON — Anderson firefighters saved the life of a woman found unconscious Tuesday morning in a house engulfed in fire.

Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said about 25 firefighters arrived at the scene about 7:58 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 29th Street, where Sgt. Joey Key and Pvt. Cody Riddle found the 54-year-old woman unconscious from smoke inhalation.

AFD does not identify those who receive medical assistance to prevent violating the federal HIPAA privacy law.

“We had to force the front door open and found her unconscious,” Cravens said. “When she got to the hospital in Indianapolis, she was breathing on her own.”

The woman was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital before being transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

The blaze started in the rear of the single-story home and resulted in about $20,000 damage, Cravens said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

