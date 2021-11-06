Independence Fire Department (MO) Raises PTSD Awareness After Firefighter’s Suicide

Robert A. Cronkleton

Nov. 5—Following the death by suicide of one of his firefighters, Independence Fire Chief Doug Short used the tragedy to raise awareness of the man’s battle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Fire Equipment Operator/Paramedic Chad Sappenfield, 38, of Lake Lotawana died at home on Oct. 25.

When his death was first announced, the cause was not mention. However, Short along with Sappenfield’s family released a statement that was posted to Facebook saying his death was an opportunity to talk about mental health and the ramifications of PTSD.

“Chad committed his life to the service of his country and community,” the statement said.

Sappenfield had served with the Independence Fire Department for 13 years. He received the Chamber of Commerce Heroism Award in 2014 for extraordinary measures during a lifesaving situation. Prior to joining the department in 2008, he served in the United States Army from 2003 to 2006, which included a deployment to Iraq.

“Throughout his career, Chad was exposed to many traumatic events first-hand,” according to the statement. “As with both veterans and first responders, this can lead to PTSD. PTSD, according to the Mayo Clinic is a mental health condition that is triggered by a single or multiple terrifying events.”

If not controlled, PTSD can lead to major medical problems such as depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts or actions. Recognition and treatment of the disorder can reduce the symptoms and improve a person’s well-being.

“Chad had recognized and accepted over the past few years he was suffering from PTSD,” the statement said.

He had taken steps to begin treatment and also became a strong advocate for both veterans’ groups and first responders to learn more about PTSD, according to the statement. He also encouraged them to not be afraid to seek help.

“Unfortunately, while Chad was not able to fully overcome his illness, it is vital for everyone to understand it is important to seek help, seek treatment, and continue treatment,” the statement said. “Just know, that PTSD is just like any other illness, sometimes we can’t overcome it, but never give up hope, and always work to persevere!”

Sappenfield grew up in Blue Springs before moving to Grain Valley and graduating from high school in 2001. He served in the National Guard prior to transferring to active duty. He was decorated for his service during Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to his obituary.

Outside of work he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and scuba diving.

Sappenfield was laid to rest Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, the IAFF Local 781 Professional Firefighters of Independence union said Sappenfield served the country and community with integrity and courage. He took great pride in responding to emergencies in the city.

“Brother Sappenfiled’s true calling was his desire to help individuals suffering from the same mental health issues that he had battled for so many years,” the union said in the post. “Chad routinely gave of himself to help those consumed by pain seeking help with mental illness. May his legacy for us be to continue advocating for those seeking help out of the darkness that surrounded Chad.”

