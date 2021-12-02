Investigation Continues Into Mobile Home Fire That Killed Elderly Opelousas (LA) Woman

Katie Gagliano

Dec. 2—State fire investigators are still determining the cause of a house fire that killed an elderly Opelousas woman Tuesday.

St. Landry Fire District #3 firefighters responded to the mobile home fire in the 200 block of Bernard Road in Opelousas around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. An elderly woman, believed to be the 70-year-old homeowner, was found deceased in the living room, a statement from Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said.

The woman’s identity and cause of death are pending release by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office, the statement said.

Investigators determined the fire began in the back of the mobile home near the living room. The cause is still under investigation; electrical malfunction of several appliances located near the origin of the fire and the possibility of improperly discarded smoking materials haven’t been ruled out, Rodrigue said.

