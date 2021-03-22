Teresa Stepzinski

The Florida Times-Union

(MCT)

Jacksonville firefighters rescued a person with serious injuries from a burning house Sunday afternoon.

The victim was rushed to the hospital about 1:12 p.m. after being found inside by Ladder 4 personnel with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department at the blaze in the 1600 block of West 7th Street, the agency said on Twitter.

Because of patient privacy laws, the name, age and whether the victim was a man, woman, adult or child was not released by firefighters.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control about 1:23 p.m. An investigator with the Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate the cause.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville firefighters rescue victim from house fire

___

(c)2021 The Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Visit The Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, Fla.) at www.jacksonville.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.