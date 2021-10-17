Jay (ME) Woman Dies in Apartment Fire

Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine

Oct. 16—JAY — A 67-year-old woman died in a fire at her apartment Friday night, when she was smoking while using oxygen, authorities said.

Joan Jackson, who was living at the Jay Elderly Apartments at 17 Lavoie St., called dispatchers at about 10 p.m. to report a fire in her apartment, according to a media statement issued Saturday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman, Katharine England.

Emergency crews responded to the apartments, but Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries she sustained as a result of the fire, England said.

An investigation by the Maine Office of State Fire Marshal determined that Jackson had been restricted to a wheelchair and had been smoking while using oxygen, England said.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner found no evidence of foul play, England said.

Fire departments from East Dixfield, Farmington, Jay, Livermore Falls and Wilton responded as well as as ambulance from North East Mobile Health Services.

