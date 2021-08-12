Jot-Um-Down (NC) Volunteer Fire Department Apparatus Overturns Three Times; Firefighter in Stable Condition

A firefighter in Elkin (NC) was injured after a fire truck overturned three times en route to a call Wednesday morning, reports wfmynews2.com.

The Jot-Um-Down Volunteer Fire Department apparatus, which crashed on Twin Oaks Road in Elkin, was traveling 45 mph as the truck ran off the road, re-entered the roadway, and hit a culvert. It rolled over three times before coming to a stop.

The firefighter was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and is in stable condition.