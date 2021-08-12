Jot-Um-Down (NC) Volunteer Fire Department Apparatus Overturns Three Times; Firefighter in Stable Condition

The firefighter was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and is in stable condition.

A firefighter in Elkin (NC) was injured after a fire truck overturned three times en route to a call Wednesday morning, reports wfmynews2.com.

The Jot-Um-Down Volunteer Fire Department apparatus, which crashed on Twin Oaks Road in Elkin, was traveling 45 mph as the truck ran off the road, re-entered the roadway, and hit a culvert. It rolled over three times before coming to a stop.

Related: Four Firefighters out of Hospital After Douglas County, OR, Rollover Crash

The firefighter was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital and is in stable condition.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display