Junior Firefighter Critically Injured in NJ Fire

A junior firefighter was badly injured while responding to a fire in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, according to reports. Ron Jeffers shared a photo from the scene of the fire.

According to the Daily Voice, the 17-year-old firefighter was in critical but stable condition after several surgeries.

On March 14, 2021, the firefighter had responded to a fire that had started in a makeshift wooden garbage bin about 10 feet behind a local restaurant, the report said.

Crews from two companies were stretching separate hoselines when a pressurized canister exploded inside the receptacle, showering the member with shrapnel. Another firefighter sustained minor injuries in the blast, according to a release from the department.

The junior firefighter was was badly injured sustained severe trauma across the body, resulting in major bleeding. A tourniquet was applied almost immediately by an attending firefighter and police officer to one of his legs above one area of major trauma, according to the release from the department, and the firefighter was transported.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Training Minutes: Self-Application of Tourniquet

When and How to Use a Tourniquet