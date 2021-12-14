Kansas City (KS) Firefighter in Critical Condition After Suffering Head Injury

Anna Spoerre

The Kansas City Star

(MCT)

Dec. 14—A firefighter in Kansas City, Kansas, is in the hospital after suffering a critical injury over the weekend.

The firefighter, who has not been identified, sustained a head injury Sunday morning, said Battalion Chief Scott Schaunaman, a spokesman with the fire department. The firefighter was not actively responding to a call at the time.

Other emergency crews were sent to the scene of the injury — the area of South 47th Street and Shawnee Drive — at about 10:43 a.m., Schaunaman said.

As of Monday afternoon, the firefighter was still hospitalized and in critical condition, Schaunaman told The Star.

He added that he could not release further details, as the incident is under investigation.

“We are hopeful that he makes a full recovery and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” Schaunaman said.

