According to a report from KMBC, the Kansas City (MO) Fire Department (KCFD) battled a large fire at the Smuggler’s Inn restaurant and bar on Universal Plaza Drive at around 3 a.m. Thursday.

On arrival, the roof collapsed. The KCFD said that bomb and arson investigators are now on scene.

Firefighters battling KC restaurant fire

There is yet to be word of any injuries or the fire’s cause, but investigators said this building was likely vacant.

