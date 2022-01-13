Kansas City (MO) Firefighters Pull Critical Victim from House Fire

According to a report from KCTV, three people have been hospitalized in critical condition after an overnight house fire in Northland Kansas City, Missouri, on North Chestnut Avenue near Northeast Russell Road.

Kansas City Fire Department (KCFD) firefighters responded to the one-story house at around at 12:10 a.m. and arrived to find it engulfed by heavy smoke and flames. Crews found two people in the front yard who were conscious and alert, but they were later deemed to have suffered critical injuries.

KCFD members conducted a search of the home and discovered a third person critically injured, and pulled the person from the home. All three people have been transported to an area hospital.

3 critically injured in overnight KC house fire.

-2 people found in front yard

-1 person had to be rescued from the house

-House sustained significant damage, approaching a total loss

-Bomb and Arson Unit investigating cause.@MMobleyKCTV5

The Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit is now looking into the cause of the fire, which is common for serious fires and fires that result in injuries.

The house sustained damage that left it a near total loss. The KCFD has not yet released the ages of those injured.

